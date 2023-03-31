JISOO’s “FLOWER” Earns #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

Befitting the ample anticipation leading up to its release, JISOO’s “FLOWER” has earned the #1 on position on the US iTunes song sales chart.
The BLACKPINK member’s solo single reached the pinnacle position Friday morning, and it remains atop the chart as of noon.
Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” follows at #2 on the chart, while Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” sits in the #3 position.
Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” sits in the #4 position, and Lauren Daigle’s “Thank God I Do” ranks at #5.
“FLOWER” appears on JISOO’s debut solo release “ME.” The two-track set also includes “All Eyes On Me,” which currently sits at #17 on US iTunes.
Comments
