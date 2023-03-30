Maude Apatow Appears For Interview On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1412 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Maude Apatow during an interview with host Seth Meyers on March 30, 2023 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Earlier this month, Maude Apatow supported her role in “Little Shop of Horrors” with an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Thursday, she promotes the Broadway run with an appearance on NBC’s other late-night talk show.
Indeed, Apatow appears as an interview guest on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” The actress is one of three interviewees on the episode; Taron Egerton and Jessi Klein also chat with Seth.
Filmed in advance, the episode will begin airing at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow:
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1412 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Maude Apatow during an interview with host Seth Meyers on March 30, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1412 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Maude Apatow during an interview with host Seth Meyers on March 30, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1412 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Maude Apatow during an interview with host Seth Meyers on March 30, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1412 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Maude Apatow during an interview with host Seth Meyers on March 30, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1412 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Maude Apatow during an interview with host Seth Meyers on March 30, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1412 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Taron Egerton during an interview with host Seth Meyers on March 30, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1412 — Pictured: (l-r) Writer Jessi Klein during an interview with host Seth Meyers on March 30, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1412 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Taron Egerton during an interview with host Seth Meyers on March 30, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1412 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Taron Egerton during an interview with host Seth Meyers on March 30, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
late night maude apatow nbc seth meyers taron egerton
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…