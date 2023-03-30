Maude Apatow Appears For Interview On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

Earlier this month, Maude Apatow supported her role in “Little Shop of Horrors” with an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Thursday, she promotes the Broadway run with an appearance on NBC’s other late-night talk show.

Indeed, Apatow appears as an interview guest on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” The actress is one of three interviewees on the episode; Taron Egerton and Jessi Klein also chat with Seth.

Filmed in advance, the episode will begin airing at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow: