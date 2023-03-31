Jimin’s “FACE” Wins US Album Sales Race, Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing At A Time” Stays #1 Overall

BTS member Jimin’s solo album “FACE” made a big opening-week splash, obliterating early forecasts en route to posting the week’s best US album sales figure.

Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing At A Time,” meanwhile, secures a fourth week at #1 for overall US activity.

According to Hits Daily Double, “FACE” sold 120.7K US copies during the March 24-30 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated 156.7K in total US units.

The sales figure comfortably ranks as the week’s best, while the consumption mark slots “FACE” at #2 on the overall chart.

“One Thing At A Time” holds at #1, courtesy of its 197.9K units. The overwhelming majority came from streams, as the album remains a strong performer on platforms like Apple Music and Spotify.

Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly from the Hits data, but the outcome should be the same: “FACE” taking #1 on the Top Album Sales chart, and “One Thing At A Time” continuing its reign over the Billboard 200.