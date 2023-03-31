Jonas Brothers, Chloe Bailey, The Foodie Magician Booked For April 7 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC has confirmed a stellar lineup for the Friday, April 7 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The episode will welcome Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas as lead interview guests. Fresh off the release of her new album “In Pieces,” Chlöe will also appear for a chat on the episode.
Later, The Foodie Magician will entertain the “Tonight Show” audience.
A full look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:
Friday, March 31: Guests include Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Vargas and musical guest Maisie Peters. Show #1827
Monday, April 3: Guests include Michelle Williams, John Stamos, Mo Willems and musical guest CHVRCHES. Show #1828
Tuesday, April 4: Guests include Keegan-Michael Key, Sir Richard Branson and musical guest Blondshell. Show #1829
Wednesday, April 5: Guests include Matt Damon, Cecily Strong and musical guest Rema. Show #1830
Thursday, April 6: Guests include Molly Shannon, Ramón Rodríguez and comedian Sophie Buddle. Show #1831
Friday, April 7: Guests include Jonas Brothers, Chlöe Bailey and The Foodie Magician. Show #1832
