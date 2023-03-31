in TV News

Jonas Brothers, Chloe Bailey, The Foodie Magician Booked For April 7 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC confirms a lineup for next Friday’s “Tonight Show.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1077 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kamal Gray, Stro Elliot, host Jimmy Fallon, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Joe Jonas, Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, Nick Jonas, James Poyser, Kevin Jonas, Damon Bryson, "Captain" Kirk Douglas, and Mark Kelley during "Classroom Instruments" on June 10, 2019 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

NBC has confirmed a stellar lineup for the Friday, April 7 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The episode will welcome Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas as lead interview guests. Fresh off the release of her new album “In Pieces,” Chlöe will also appear for a chat on the episode.

Later, The Foodie Magician will entertain the “Tonight Show” audience.

A full look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:

Friday, March 31: Guests include Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Vargas and musical guest Maisie Peters. Show #1827

Monday, April 3: Guests include Michelle Williams, John Stamos, Mo Willems and musical guest CHVRCHES. Show #1828

Tuesday, April 4: Guests include Keegan-Michael Key, Sir Richard Branson and musical guest Blondshell. Show #1829

Wednesday, April 5: Guests include Matt Damon, Cecily Strong and musical guest Rema. Show #1830

Thursday, April 6: Guests include Molly Shannon, Ramón Rodríguez and comedian Sophie Buddle. Show #1831

Friday, April 7: Guests include Jonas Brothers, Chlöe Bailey and The Foodie Magician. Show #1832

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

