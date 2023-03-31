Maisie Peters Performs “Lost The Breakup” On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1827 -- Pictured: Musical guest Maisie Peters performs on Friday, March 31, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Earlier Friday, Maisie Peters delighted fans with the release of her exceptional new song “Lost The Breakup.”
Friday night, she delivers a very high-profile performance of the song.
Peters plays the song on Friday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The performance represents the “Tonight Show” debut for Peters, whose album “The Good Witch” arrives this June.
The performance closes an episode that also features Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Vargas.
Friday’s “Fallon” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow:
jimmy fallonlost the breakupmaisie petersnbcthe tonight show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…