Maisie Peters Performs “Lost The Breakup” On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Earlier Friday, Maisie Peters delighted fans with the release of her exceptional new song “Lost The Breakup.”

Friday night, she delivers a very high-profile performance of the song.

Peters plays the song on Friday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The performance represents the “Tonight Show” debut for Peters, whose album “The Good Witch” arrives this June.

The performance closes an episode that also features Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Vargas.

Friday’s “Fallon” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow: