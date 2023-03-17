in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

U2’s “Songs Of Surrender” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

The new compilation release earns #1 on iTunes.

U2 - Songs of Surrender cover, courtesy of Island & Interscope

U2’s “Songs Of Surrender” compilation launched late Thursday/early Friday, and it quickly shot to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes album sales chart.

The release, which features re-recorded, re-imagined takes on 40 of the iconic band’s songs, retains the top spot as of press time at 1:25AM ET.

Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing At A Time,” which reigned prior to the U2 album’s launch, now appears at #2 on the chart.

Upchurch’s “Pioneer” follows at #3, ahead of All Time Low’s “Tell Me I’m Alive,” and Miley Cyrus’ “Endless Summer Vacation.”

