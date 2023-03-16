Fall Out Boy Booked To Perform On March 23 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

On the eve of release day for new album “So Much (for) Stardust,” Fall Out Boy will play “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Indeed, the band will play the March 23 edition of the NBC talk show. Insofar as the performance will air after midnight, the album will already be available digitally when Fall Out Boy appears on the broadcast.

The episode will also feature a chat with Kiefer Sutherland. An additional guest may be announced at a later date.

