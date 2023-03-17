Jimin Booked For Interview On March 23 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Performance On March 24 Episode

To support the release of his solo album “FACE,” BTS member Jimin will appear on two consecutive “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” episodes.

According to NBC, the artist will appear for an interview on the March 23 broadcast. That night’s episode will also feature a chat with Kiefer Sutherland and a performance by Fall Out Boy.

Jimin will then perform on the March 24 episode, an airing that coincides with release day for his new album. Kieran Culkin and Method Man will appear as interview guests.

Official listings follow:

Friday, March 17: Guests include Kenan Thompson & Kel Mitchell and Padma Lakshmi. Show #1817

Monday, March 20: Guests include Florence Pugh, Andrew Lloyd Webber and musical guest Talib Kweli & Madlib. Show #1818

Tuesday, March 21: Guests include Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Snook and comedian Preacher Lawson. Show #1819

Wednesday, March 22: Guests include Brian Cox, Gaten Matarazzo, Mikaela Shiffrin and musical guest Caroline Polachek. Show #1820

Thursday, March 23: Guests include Kiefer Sutherland, Jimin and musical guest Fall Out Boy. Show #1821

Friday, March 24: Guests include Kieran Culkin and Method Man and musical guest Jimin. Show #1822