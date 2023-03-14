in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

TWICE’s “Ready To Be” Projected To Win US Album Sales Race, Morgan Wallen To Remain #1 Overall

Projections call for a split-chart scenario in this week’s album race.

TWICE - Ready To Be cover via Republic

TWICE’s new mini-album “Ready To Be” will comfortably win the US album sales race, but current projections have Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing At A Time” retaining #1 for overall US activity.

According to Hits Daily Double, the new TWICE release should sell 150K US copies by the end of the March 10-16 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it is pacing for 157K in total first-week US units.

The sales figure will comfortably rank as the week’s best, while the consumption number should yield #2 on the overall Billboard 200. Morgan Wallen’s album looks set to retain #1 with 245K units (about 23K will come from traditional sales).

Miley Cyrus’ “Endless Summer Vacation,” the other noteworthy new release, should bow at #2 for sales with 50K and #3 for units with 112K.

endless summer vacationMiley Cyrusmorgan wallenone thing at a timeready to betwice

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Miley Cyrus’ “River” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

John Mayer Performs On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)