TWICE’s “Ready To Be” Projected To Win US Album Sales Race, Morgan Wallen To Remain #1 Overall

TWICE’s new mini-album “Ready To Be” will comfortably win the US album sales race, but current projections have Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing At A Time” retaining #1 for overall US activity.

According to Hits Daily Double, the new TWICE release should sell 150K US copies by the end of the March 10-16 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it is pacing for 157K in total first-week US units.

The sales figure will comfortably rank as the week’s best, while the consumption number should yield #2 on the overall Billboard 200. Morgan Wallen’s album looks set to retain #1 with 245K units (about 23K will come from traditional sales).

Miley Cyrus’ “Endless Summer Vacation,” the other noteworthy new release, should bow at #2 for sales with 50K and #3 for units with 112K.