Miley Cyrus’ “River” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“River” receives a warm welcome at pop radio.

After topping Monday’s hot adult contemporary radio add board, Miley Cyrus’ “River” today earns the most added honor at pop radio.

“River” claims first place on the Mediabase pop board with pickups from 108 monitored stations. The impressive showing of support positions “River” to make quick moves on an airplay chart led by Cyrus’ previous single “Flowers.”

Picked up by 32 stations, Meghan Trainor’s “Mother” ranks as second-most added. Jax’s “Cinderella Snapped” grabs third place with 31 pickups, while an add count of 29 slots Macklemore’s “NO BAD DAYS (featuring Collett)” at fourth on the Mediabase pop add board.

A new playlist option for 27 stations, Lizzy McAlpine’s “ceilings” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: PinkPantheress & Ice Spice’s “boy’s a liar” (23 adds, 6th-most), Miguel’s “Sure Thing” (21 adds, 7th-most), Halsey’s “Die 4 Me” (20 adds, 8th-most, tie), Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” (20 adds, 8th-most, tie), and JVKE’s “this is what heartbreak feels like” (17 adds, 10th-most).

