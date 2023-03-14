John Mayer Performs On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest John Mayer during Tuesday’s March 14, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Tuesday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” closes with an eagerly anticipated performance.
John Mayer, the musical guest, takes the stage for an acoustic number on America’s most-watched late-night talk show.
The performance closes an episode that also features Regé-Jean Page and Skylar Astin.
Filmed in advance, the episode was to hit the CBS airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT. The John Mayer performance should commence at around 12:25AM.
To support the broadcast, CBS shared a collection of photos from the taping. That first look follows:
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest John Mayer during Tuesday’s March 14, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
