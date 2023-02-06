Samara Joy’s “Linger Awhile” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart Following Grammy Wins, Performance

Samara Joy had a career-defining day at the 65th Grammy Awards, notably winning the coveted prize for Best New Artist.

Earlier in the day, the talented singer won for Best Jazz Vocal Album and delivered a stellar performance at the Premiere Ceremony.

On the heels of the impressive Grammys showcase, Samara Joy’s album “Linger Awhile” is attracting ample sales interest.

The album shot to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes album sales chart late Sunday night, and it remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 1:20AM ET Monday morning.

“Linger Awhile” leads a Top 3 that includes Shania Twain’s new “Queen Of Me” (#2) and Harry Styles’ Album Of The Year-winning “Harry’s House” (#3).