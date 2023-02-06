in Album Sales, Music News

Samara Joy’s “Linger Awhile” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart Following Grammy Wins, Performance

Samara Joy won the Grammy for Best New Artist.

Samara Joy wins for Best New Artist at THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcasting live Sunday, February 5, 2023 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. -- Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Samara Joy had a career-defining day at the 65th Grammy Awards, notably winning the coveted prize for Best New Artist.

Earlier in the day, the talented singer won for Best Jazz Vocal Album and delivered a stellar performance at the Premiere Ceremony.

On the heels of the impressive Grammys showcase, Samara Joy’s album “Linger Awhile” is attracting ample sales interest.

The album shot to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes album sales chart late Sunday night, and it remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 1:20AM ET Monday morning.

“Linger Awhile” leads a Top 3 that includes Shania Twain’s new “Queen Of Me” (#2) and Harry Styles’ Album Of The Year-winning “Harry’s House” (#3).

