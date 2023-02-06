in Music News

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Nonsense” Makes Top 20 At Pop Radio; Tiesto & Tate McRae, Coi Leray Songs Top 25

“Nonsense,” “10:35,” and “Players” rise to new highs on the pop chart.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Nonsense” continues its climb on the Mediabase pop radio chart, formally moving into the Top 20. Tiesto & Tate McRae’s “10:35” and Coi Leray’s “Players” concurrently go Top 25.

Played 3,392 times during the January 29-February 4 tracking period, “Nonsense” rises two spots to #20. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,028.

Up seven spots, “10:35” earns #21 on this week’s listing. The dance radio crossover received 2,575 pop spins during the tracking period (+922).

Credited with 2,021 spins (+766), “Players” rises seven spots to #25.

