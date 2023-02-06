in Music News

Samara Joy Earns Grammy For Best New Artist, Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” Named Album of the Year

The surprises continued as the Grammys came to a close.

Harry Styles performing at THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcasting live Sunday, February 5, 2023 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. -- Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

It’s official: not one “Big Four” Grammy trophy went to a betting favorite.

Earlier, Bonnie Raitt’s massive underdog “Just Like That” took home the Song of the Year trophy. Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” subsequently won Record of the Year despite fairly long odds.

The Best New Artist and Album of the Year reveals also included surprises.

Samara Joy earned the Grammy for Best New Artist. Although the artist wowed during her performance on the pre-show, she was still considered a massive betting underdog. Latto, Anitta, and MANESKIN were seen as the favorites to win.

Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” won the Album of the Year prize in the night’s final award reveal. “Harry’s House” was by no means considered a massive long shot, but Beyonce’s “RENAISSANCE” and Adele’s “30” were the betting favorites.

