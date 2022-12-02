in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

BTS Member RM’s “Indigo” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart; Tracks Faring Well On Song Sales Chart

RM’s “Indigo” is off to an unsurprisingly hot start on iTunes.

RM - press photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS member RM released his solo album “Indigo” late Thursday/early Friday, and the opening-day interest is considerable.

The album has found success on numerous platforms, including US iTunes. It reached #1 on the store’s all-genre album sales chart early Friday morning, and it remains atop the listing as of press time at 10:30AM ET.

The album’s individual tracks are concurrently faring well on the song sales chart. All ten of the tracks appear inside the Top 13; Morgan Wallen’s three new songs are the only non-RM tracks in that region of the chart.

“Wild Flower” (#2) and “Yun” (#5) are presently the best-selling RM songs.

