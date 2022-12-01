Grammys Betting Odds: Latto Named Early Favorite For Best New Artist

With about two months remaining until the 2023 Grammy Awards, oddsmakers see Latto as a frontrunner in the Best New Artist category.

The “Big Energy” breakout is currently a strong -160 favorite on BetUS. That means one would have to bet $160 on Latto to win $100 ($260 in total returns), should she prove successful at the February 5 ceremony.

In comparison to the other fairly tight Big Four races, oddsmakers are most confident in Latto as the Best New Artist winner. Anitta is seen as next-most likely with odds of +500 (bet $100 to win $500).

Muni Long (+800) and Wet Let (+800) follow in a tie for third.

The other nominees are as follows:

Omar Apollo +1000

MANESKIN +1200

Samara Joy +1500

Molly Tuttle +2000

Tobe Nwigwe +2500

Domi & JD Beck +3300