Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing At A Time” Earns #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart; Other New Tracks in Top 5

Morgan Wallen’s music continues to resonate with fans.

Morgan Wallen - One Thing At A Time video screenshot | Big Loud/Mercury/Republic

In conjunction with his world tour announcement, Morgan Wallen released the “One Thing At A Time” sampler late Thursday/early Friday.

The three tracks are faring immensely and unsurprisingly well on the US iTunes song sales chart.

The title track presently appears at #1 on the all-genre listing. “Tennessee Fan” sits at #3 as of press time at 10:40AM ET, while “Days That End In Why” follows at #4.

RM’s new “Wild Flower” (#2) is the only song preventing an all-Wallen Top 3 at the moment.

The aforementioned world tour, also called “One Thing At A Time,” commences in New Zealand on March 15.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

