Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing At A Time” Earns #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart; Other New Tracks in Top 5

In conjunction with his world tour announcement, Morgan Wallen released the “One Thing At A Time” sampler late Thursday/early Friday.

The three tracks are faring immensely and unsurprisingly well on the US iTunes song sales chart.

The title track presently appears at #1 on the all-genre listing. “Tennessee Fan” sits at #3 as of press time at 10:40AM ET, while “Days That End In Why” follows at #4.

RM’s new “Wild Flower” (#2) is the only song preventing an all-Wallen Top 3 at the moment.

The aforementioned world tour, also called “One Thing At A Time,” commences in New Zealand on March 15.