Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” Projected To Win 4th US Album Sales Race, Return To #1 For Overall Units

As the November 11-17 tracking period crosses the midway point, Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” looks poised for another strong chart showing.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album is on track to spend a fourth consecutive week at #1 on the US album sales chart. It should meanwhile return to #1 for total units, notching its third week as the top overall album.

Hits projects “Midnights” to sell another 53K US copies this week; units from track sales and streams should bring this week’s unit total to 189K.

Louis Tomlinson’s “Faith In The Future” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Only The Strong Survive,” the closest competitors on the sales front, should respectively move 33K and 30K.

Projected for 171K, Drake & 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” will likely be #2 for units.