Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” Projected To Win 4th US Album Sales Race, Return To #1 For Overall Units

“Midnights” continues to perform impressively on the sales and overall activity fronts.

Taylor Swift in Bejeweled | Republic

As the November 11-17 tracking period crosses the midway point, Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” looks poised for another strong chart showing.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album is on track to spend a fourth consecutive week at #1 on the US album sales chart. It should meanwhile return to #1 for total units, notching its third week as the top overall album.

Hits projects “Midnights” to sell another 53K US copies this week; units from track sales and streams should bring this week’s unit total to 189K.

Louis Tomlinson’s “Faith In The Future” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Only The Strong Survive,” the closest competitors on the sales front, should respectively move 33K and 30K.

Projected for 171K, Drake & 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” will likely be #2 for units.

midnightsTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

