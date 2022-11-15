Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” continues to gain traction on multiple fronts, including the pop radio format.

Picked up by another 46 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, “Made You Look” ranks as the format’s most added song.

Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” takes second place on the Mediabase pop add board, courtesy of its 27 new adds. Joji’s “Die For You” follows in third with 26 pickups.

Selena Gomez’s “My Mind & Me” grabs fourth with 20 new adds, while an add count of 19 slots Avril Lavigne & YUNGBLUD’s “I’m A Mess” in fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: charlieonnafriday’s “Enough” (18 adds, 6th-most), Black Eyed Peas, Anitta & El Alfa’s “Simply The Best” (17 adds, 7th-most), Beach Weather’s “Sex, Drugs, Etc.” (14 adds, 8th-most), Beyonce’s “CUFF IT” (13 adds, 9th-most), GAYLE & blackbear’s “fmk” (9 adds, 10th-most, tie), and P!nk’s “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” (9 adds, 10th-most, tie).