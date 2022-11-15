in Music News

Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” Takes Early Lead In Race For #1 At Pop Radio

Will “Unholy” unseat “Bad Habit” this week?

Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” appears firmly destined for #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart. It may get there as soon as this week.

The smash hit received 4,646 spins during the first two days of the November 13-19 tracking period. The count tops the same-time-last-week mark by a whopping 20% and situates “Unholy” at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

Because the week is still very young, and because Steve Lacy’s reigning #1 “Bad Habit” is still fairly close behind on the real-time chart, it is too early to definitively call the race for Smith and Petras.

Things are nonetheless looking good. In addition to a slight spin lead (4,646 vs. 4,514), “Unholy” holds a considerable momentum advantage. Whereas it is up 20% from last week’s mark, “Bad Habit” is down 5%.

If they remain on those rough trajectories, “Unholy” will take over the top spot on the chart.

The official position will be confirmed Sunday.

