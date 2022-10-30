Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” Debuts With Massive Opening Week Sales Performance; Roughly 3 Million Global Units

Given its string of record-breaking achievements and dominant #1 debuts on many worldwide music charts, it should come as no surprise that Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” posted a massive opening week unit total.

According to Republic Records, that total reached about 3 million during the album’s inaugural October 21-27 tracking period**. Equivalent units, as a reminder, encompass traditional album sales as well as equivalent units from track sales and track streams.

In addition to a mammoth sales figure, the album surpassed 1 billion streams in its first week. That marks a new career high for Swift.

In the US, the album debuted with over 1.1 million traditional sales and nearly 1.6 million total units.

**Editor’s Note: Republic’s statement says that “Midnights” did “nearly 1.6 million total consumption in the US and 3 million worldwide.” Based on that phrasing, it is unclear if the “nearly” applies to both figures (nearly 1.6m US, nearly 3m global) or only to the US (nearly 1.6m US, 3m global).