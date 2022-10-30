in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” Debuts With Massive Opening Week Sales Performance; Roughly 3 Million Global Units

“Midnights,” to put it simply, was an absolute smash.

Taylor Swift in Bejeweled | Video screenshot | Republic

Given its string of record-breaking achievements and dominant #1 debuts on many worldwide music charts, it should come as no surprise that Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” posted a massive opening week unit total.

According to Republic Records, that total reached about 3 million during the album’s inaugural October 21-27 tracking period**. Equivalent units, as a reminder, encompass traditional album sales as well as equivalent units from track sales and track streams.

In addition to a mammoth sales figure, the album surpassed 1 billion streams in its first week. That marks a new career high for Swift.

In the US, the album debuted with over 1.1 million traditional sales and nearly 1.6 million total units.

**Editor’s Note: Republic’s statement says that “Midnights” did “nearly 1.6 million total consumption in the US and 3 million worldwide.” Based on that phrasing, it is unclear if the “nearly” applies to both figures (nearly 1.6m US, nearly 3m global) or only to the US (nearly 1.6m US, 3m global).

midnightsTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. I’m currently using remarkably honest and proficient online sports activities athletics to work from home and earn an additional $33,945 over the course of 6 months. The month is provided by this domestic pastime. According to the (nsy-15) statistics, I’m currently interacting quickly on the route of my activity and making.

    Many online currencies——————————————>>>>> https://rq.fyi/HUSOrI

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

“Vegas” Earns 3rd Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart; Doja Cat Has Top 2 Songs For 4th Week

Maddie Grimaldi Shares Devil-Themed Halloween Costume, Looks Incredible In New Instagram Pictures