in Music News

“Vegas” Earns 3rd Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart; Doja Cat Has Top 2 Songs For 4th Week

Doja Cat’s dominance continues.

Doja Cat - Vegas video screenshot | RCA/SME

For the fourth consecutive week, Doja Cat has the top two songs at pop radio.

Her own “Vegas” scores a third week at #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart, while her Post Malone collaboration “I Like You (A Happier Song)” achieves an equivalent streak in the runner-up spot.

The two songs were in reverse positions the week prior, thus bringing Doja Cat’s streak of having the top two songs to four weeks.

“Vegas” received ~16,399 spins during the October 23-29 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 311 but keeping the “Elvis” soundtrack song at #1.

Up two places, Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” takes #2 this week. Harry Styles’ “As It Was” drops a spot to #4, and OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” rises one place to #5.

doja catharry stylesI like youonerepublicpost maloneSteve lacyvegas

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” Jumps Into Top 10 At Pop Radio