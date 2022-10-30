“Vegas” Earns 3rd Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart; Doja Cat Has Top 2 Songs For 4th Week

For the fourth consecutive week, Doja Cat has the top two songs at pop radio.

Her own “Vegas” scores a third week at #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart, while her Post Malone collaboration “I Like You (A Happier Song)” achieves an equivalent streak in the runner-up spot.

The two songs were in reverse positions the week prior, thus bringing Doja Cat’s streak of having the top two songs to four weeks.

“Vegas” received ~16,399 spins during the October 23-29 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 311 but keeping the “Elvis” soundtrack song at #1.

Up two places, Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” takes #2 this week. Harry Styles’ “As It Was” drops a spot to #4, and OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” rises one place to #5.