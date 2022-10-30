in Hot On Social

Maddie Grimaldi Shares Devil-Themed Halloween Costume, Looks Incredible In New Instagram Pictures

The model-influencer is scoring big engagement on her Halloween post.

Maddie Grimaldi looks phenomenal in her Halloween Instagram post (via @maddiegrimaldi)

Like many of her influencer peers, Madeline “Maddie” Grimaldi shared a Halloween costume gallery on Instagram this weekend.

Like many of her posts, she looks fantastic.

The three-post gallery finds Grimaldi rocking a sexy devil costume — and looking characteristically stunning. The post has proven unsurprisingly resonant with Grimaldi’s followers, surpassing her typical like and follower counts in just a few hours.

Buzz over the gallery will continue Grimaldi’s ascent into social stardom. She has been steadily gaining followers on both Instagram and TikTok, and her combined audience now exceeds 725K.

The Halloween post follows, as do some other great content items from Maddie Grimaldi.

