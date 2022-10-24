in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

“Midnights” Continues To Wow On US Album Sales Front, Should Be Taylor Swift’s Biggest Launch Yet

The album is reportedly trending for 1.5 million in opening week units, with over 1 million in sales.

Taylor Swift - Midnights cover | Republic

The outlook for Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” continues to grow more impressive.

According to Billboard, the album had surpassed 1.2 million US consumption units (with almost 1 million coming from sales) by the end of October 23. With four days remaining in the inaugural tracking period, it should have no trouble delivering the biggest opening week of Swift’s career.

“1989,” which previously held that distinction, debuted with 1.29 million sales in 2014.

Current projections, in fact, have the album trending toward a bow in the 1.5 million range. It will be the first album since Swift’s own “reputation” to debut with over 1 million in opening-week units (a milestone it should actually achieve with sales alone).

The album has already obliterated the vinyl sales record, while posting mammoth, record-breaking numbers on major streaming platforms.

midnightsTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze,” “Karma” Secure Top 50 Positions At Pop Radio

Taylor Swift Appears For Interview, Supports “Midnights” On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Special Look)