“Midnights” Continues To Wow On US Album Sales Front, Should Be Taylor Swift’s Biggest Launch Yet

The outlook for Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” continues to grow more impressive.

According to Billboard, the album had surpassed 1.2 million US consumption units (with almost 1 million coming from sales) by the end of October 23. With four days remaining in the inaugural tracking period, it should have no trouble delivering the biggest opening week of Swift’s career.

“1989,” which previously held that distinction, debuted with 1.29 million sales in 2014.

Current projections, in fact, have the album trending toward a bow in the 1.5 million range. It will be the first album since Swift’s own “reputation” to debut with over 1 million in opening-week units (a milestone it should actually achieve with sales alone).

The album has already obliterated the vinyl sales record, while posting mammoth, record-breaking numbers on major streaming platforms.