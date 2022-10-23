Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze,” “Karma” Secure Top 50 Positions At Pop Radio

“Anti-Hero,” the official radio single from Taylor Swift’s new album “Midnights,” debuts at #25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

It was not, however, the only song from the album to receive airplay during the October 16-22 tracking period. As first reported by Headline Planet, every song from the new album received some degree of airplay over release weekend.

“Lavender Haze” and “Karma” actually received enough airplay to earn Top 50 rankings.

Played 358 times during the tracking period, “Lavender Haze” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #48 song. “Karma” takes #50 with 342 spins.