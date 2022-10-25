in TV News

Taylor Swift Appears For Interview, Supports “Midnights” On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Special Look)

Taylor Swift celebrates the release of her new album.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1731 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 24, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

As the album is on track to debut with 1.5 million opening week US units, Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” is worthy of celebration.

Swift does just that on Monday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The Grammy-winning music icon makes a rare late-night talk show appearance, chatting with host Jimmy Fallon for an interview on the episode.

The interview was to air just as the music video for “Bejeweled,” one of the tracks on Swift’s new album, launched on YouTube.

Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Fallon” also features a chat and performance from Meghan Trainor. It was to air at 11:35PM ET/PT, and first-look photos follow:

