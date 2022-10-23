Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” Already Ranks As 2022’s Best-Selling Album, Officially Breaks Vinyl Sales Record

Billboard has provided its first official sales update for Taylor Swift’s “Midnights,” confirming that the album has amassed some incredible early achievements.

The album, notably, already ranks as the year’s best-selling album. Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” entered the week with about 620K in year-to-date US album sales, and “Midnights” beat that number with pre-orders and opening day sales alone.

With only pre-orders and opening day sales counted, “Midnights” also blasted past the modern-era record for single-week US vinyl sales. “Harry’s House” also held that record with 182K first-week vinyl copies, and Billboard says that “Midnights” had more than doubled that number by the end of its first day.

“Midnights” is pacing for the biggest opening week US performance since Swift’s own 2017 album “reputation”