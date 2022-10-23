DJ Khaled, Drake & Lil Baby’s “STAYING ALIVE” Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

DJ Khaled’s star-studded collaboration “STAYING ALIVE,” which features Drake and Lil Baby, completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.
Played ~5,407 times during the October 16-22 tracking period, “STAYING ALIVE” rises one spot to #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 292.
Up two places, Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” moves into the runner-up spot. Drake’s own “Jimmy Cooks (featuring 21 Savage),” the previous #1, falls to #3.
Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” descends one spot to #4, and City Girls’ “Good Love (featuring Usher)” holds at #5.
