Shakira & Ozuna’s “Monotonía” Debuts At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart Despite Late Release

As a collaboration between two global music superstars, Shakira & Ozone’s “Monotonía” unsurprisingly received a warm welcome on YouTube.
Despite not launching until very late in the October 14-20 tracking period, the official “Monotonía” video amassed 23.6 million views.
The count slots “Monotonía” at #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.
Shakira and Ozuna also make gains on the Global YouTube Artists Chart. The former rises eleven spots to #13, courtesy of the 110 million tracking period views across her discography. A view count of 112 million concurrently lifts Ozuna four spots to #11.
