Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” Tracks Claim Top 17 Spots On US Spotify Streaming Chart, Top 13 Globally

Given that it broke the record for most single-day streams by an album, it should come as no surprise that Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” claims dominance on the October 21 Global and US Spotify streaming charts. Tracks from the instant-smash album claim the Top 13 spots on the Global chart, while forming the entire Top 17 on the US chart.

Although the other tracks do not appear in direct succession, they still chart prominently on both listings. Nothing from the 20-track “3am” deluxe album appears below #37 on the global chart or #22 on the US chart.

Official single “Anti-Hero” and opening track “Lavender Haze” lead the way on both charts. They amassed 17,390,253 and 16,419,161 streams, respectively; only Adele’s “Easy On Me” and Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” have ever recorded more streams in one day.

“Snow On The Beach (featuring Lana Del Rey)” (#3), “Maroon” (#4), and “You’re On Your Own, Kid” (#5) complete the Top 5 on the Global chart; the orders of “Maroon” and “Snow” are flipped on the US listing.

“Midnights” also had a strong (though not quite as dominant) opening day on Apple Music, while also posting what appear to be fantastic sales numbers. It is on track to deliver the biggest opening week US unit total of the year — if not of the past several years.