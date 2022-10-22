Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Has Big Opening Day At Pop Radio; All Standard “Midnights” Tracks Score Airplay

As the official radio single from Taylor Swift’s eagerly anticipated, record-breaking new “Midnights” album, “Anti-Hero” unsurprisingly received massive opening day airplay.

According to Mediabase, “Anti-Hero” had earned 1,715 pop radio spins by the close of October 21. The count slots “Anti-Hero” at #30 on Mediabase’s building chart, which ranks songs based on the first six days of the October 16-22 tracking period. Although day two might not be quite as big, “Anti-Hero” will certainly stay inside the Top 40 — and could remain in the Top 30 — as the chart goes final.

Although “Anti-Hero” is the official radio single from “Midnights,” it was not the only track to receive opening day airplay. All standard-edition (and even some “3am” deluxe) tracks received at least some airplay on Friday. Several tracks received airplay from numerous stations, with songs like “Karma,” “Lavender Haze,” “Bejeweled,” “Mastermind,” and “Snow On The Beach” receiving particularly noteworthy support.

— “Anti-Hero” also had a big day at hot adult contemporary radio, amassing 841 spins and #27 on the building chart.

The other “Midnights” tracks generally garnered attention there as well, with “Karma” and “Lavender Haze” actually earning Top 50 positions on the building chart.