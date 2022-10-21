in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” Breaks Single-Day Spotify Streaming Mark, Projected For Vinyl Sales Record

“Midnights” is performing impressively on multiple fronts.

Taylor Swift - Midnights era press photo | Beth Garrabrant | Courtesy of Republic Records

Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” is proving to be both a streaming and sales monster.

In a 6:14PM ET Tweet, Spotify confirmed that “Midnights” already broken the platform’s record as the most-streamed album in a single day. Spotify did not share the specific number, but individual track streaming data should be available Saturday morning.

Based on pre-order and early sales data, Hits Daily Double also gives “Midnights” a good shot of breaking the record for single-week US vinyl sales. Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” currently holds said high mark; it sold 182K US vinyl copies in its first week.

Given the impressive streaming and sales figures, it should come as no surprise that “Midnights” is headed for a massive opening week US unit total. Although Hits did not yet share a firm projection, it notes that the album could surpass the 839K mark achieved by Adele’s “30” — and thus deliver the biggest opening since Billboard revised its rules for including bundles in the opening week sales total.

