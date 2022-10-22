in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” Projected For Dominant Sales Performance, Over 1 Million Total US Units

“Midnights” is on track to be the biggest album launch in years.

Taylor Swift - Midnights era press photo | Beth Garrabrant | Courtesy of Republic Records

Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” is on track to post an utterly massive opening-week unit total.

According to Hits Daily Double, the new album is pacing to debut with 1-1.2 million US units. The sum includes a strong album sales total, a massive track streaming total, and a solid contribution from individual track sales.

A specific breakdown of the three components is not yet available.

“Midnights” will become the fifth Taylor Swift album to debut with over 1 million opening-week units, and the first album from any artist to do so since Swift’s own “reputation” launched with over 1.2 million in 2017.

Of particular note is that “Midnights” is achieving its million-plus mark in the post-bundle era.

