Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” Rockets To #1 & #2 On US iTunes Sales Chart; Meghan Trainor At #3

Two versions of “Midnights” rule iTunes.

Taylor Swift - Midnights cover | Republic

Taylor Swift’s new album “Midnights” is already making an impact on major music charts.

The album, which launched at midnight late Thursday/early Friday, quickly shot to #1 on the US iTunes sales chart. The thirteen-track edition remains in that position as of press time at 12:25AM ET, with an alternative Apple Music version (containing an extra 8-second “Meet me at midnight” track) at #2.

Meghan Trainor’s new “Takin’ It Back” directly follows at #3 on the all-genre listing, while MercyMe’s “Always Only Jesus” is up to #4.

Arctic Monkeys’ new “The Car” closes out the Top 5 at #5.

