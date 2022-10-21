in Album Sales, Music News

Taylor Swift Dominates iTunes Charts; “Midnights” Claims Top 4 Spots On Album Sales, Top 14 Rankings On Song Sales

“Midnights” is off to a dominant start on iTunes.

Taylor Swift - Midnights era press photo | Beth Garrabrant | Courtesy of Republic Records

To say that Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” is faring well on US iTunes is to deliver a massive understatement.

As of press time, the new album claims the Top 4 spots on the album sales chart. The explicit version of the deluxe “3am Edition” sits at #1, with the explicit standard album at #2, the explicit Apple Music cut at #3, and the clean “3am Edition” at #4. A clean version of the standard album follows at #6, with Meghan Trainor’s “Takin’ It Back” interrupting the album’s dominance.

The individual tracks are also faring well, with the explicit and clean versions of the “3am” bonus tracks combining to rule the Top 14 spots on the song sales chart. “Bigger Than The Whole Sky” occupies the #1 spot.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

