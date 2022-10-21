Taylor Swift Dominates iTunes Charts; “Midnights” Claims Top 4 Spots On Album Sales, Top 14 Rankings On Song Sales

To say that Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” is faring well on US iTunes is to deliver a massive understatement.

As of press time, the new album claims the Top 4 spots on the album sales chart. The explicit version of the deluxe “3am Edition” sits at #1, with the explicit standard album at #2, the explicit Apple Music cut at #3, and the clean “3am Edition” at #4. A clean version of the standard album follows at #6, with Meghan Trainor’s “Takin’ It Back” interrupting the album’s dominance.

The individual tracks are also faring well, with the explicit and clean versions of the “3am” bonus tracks combining to rule the Top 14 spots on the song sales chart. “Bigger Than The Whole Sky” occupies the #1 spot.