Millie Bobby Brown Listed For October 27 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Millie Bobby Brown will have an opportunity to add to her extensive highlight reel of “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” appearances.

According to NBC, the actress will be the lead interview guest on the October 27 “Tonight Show” episode. Brown will appear first on an episode that also includes a chat with Michael Imperioli, as well as a performance by Tegan & Sara.

In re-runs this week, “The Tonight Show” will return to original product on October 24. Listings for the next several broadcasts follow:

Thursday, October 20: Guests include Miles Teller, Idina Menzel and musical guest Babyface ft. Baby Tate. (OAD 9/28/22)

Friday, October 21: Guests include Cameron Diaz, Matt Smith and musical guest Sheryl Crow. (OAD 9/16/22)

Monday, October 24: Guests include Taylor Swift, Meghan Trainor and musical guest Meghan Trainor.

Tuesday, October 25: Guests include Sigourney Weaver, Michaela Coel and musical guest Zedd & Maren Morris.

Wednesday, October 26: Guests include Selena Gomez, Rose Byrne and comedian Isabel Hagen.

Thursday, October 27: Guests include Millie Bobby Brown, Michael Imperioli and musical guest Tegan and Sara.