Ariel Elias, Armani White, Duran Duran, More Scheduled For Upcoming “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Episodes

Meet this week’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” performers.

Like its rival late-night talk shows, ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” aired re-runs this past week.

Like those other shows, it will return to original production on October 24.

Four episodes will air this coming week, and each will feature a guest performer. Only two, however, will fall into the traditional “musical guest” label.

The October 24 episode, for example, will feature stand-up from Ariel Elias. Edgar Winter will meanwhile sit-in with Cleto and The Cletones on the October 27 broadcast.

The October 25 and 26 episodes, on the other hand, will feature conventional musical performances. Armani White will play the October 25 broadcast, and Duran Duran will perform on October 26.

ABC’s full listings follow:

Monday, Oct. 24
1. Josh Gad (“Avenue 5”) 2. Pamela Adlon (“Slumberkins”) 3. Stand-Up Guest Ariel Elias

Tuesday, Oct. 25
1. Charlize Theron (“The School for Good and Evil”) 2. Lewis Hamilton 3. Musical Guest Armani White

Wednesday, Oct. 26
1. Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) 2. Musical Guests Duran Duran

Thursday, Oct. 27
1. Quentin Tarantino (“Cinema Speculation”) 2. Tenoch Huerta (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) 3. Edgar Winter (sitting in with Cleto and the Cletones)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

