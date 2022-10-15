Stray Kids’ “MAXIDENT” Dominates US Album Sales Race, Earns #1 On Overall Chart

Early projections revealed that Stray Kids’ “MAXIDENT” was on track to debut at #1 in the United States for album sales and total consumption.

The album not only lived up to that projection but exceeded the early sales forecast.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album sold 111K US copies during the October 7-13 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated 118K total units. Both figures convincingly rank as the week’s best.

At the start of the week, Hits was projecting 95-110K in total units.

“MAXIDENT” follows “Oddinary” as the act’s second #1 album of 2022.

Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly from those reported by Hits, but it will confirm the overall outcome — a #1 debut on Top Album Sales and the overall Billboard 200.