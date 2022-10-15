Betty Who, Lauren Spencer Smith, Meghan Trainor Scheduled To Perform on Upcoming TODAY Show Episodes

NBC just confirmed three performers for this week’s string of TODAY Show episodes.

According to the new listings, Betty Who will perform during the 10AM (“Today With Hoda & Jenna)” hour on Monday, October 17.

Lauren Spencer Smith will deliver a performance on the October 19 broadcast. She, too, will perform during the 10AM portion.

Meghan Trainor will then celebrate the release of “Takin’ It Back” with Concert Series performances on October 21. She is slated for the 7-9AM and 9-10AM windows.

Complete listings follow:

Monday, October 17

(7-9 a.m.) Pink Power TODAY: Elizabeth Heiskell’s Story. Inside the Game: TODAY Goes Behind the Scenes with Dallas Cowboys v. Philadelphia Eagles. Steals and Deals: Fall Essentials with Jill Martin. Harry Smith Goes To: New York Philharmonic Starts Its Season in a Brand New Space.

(9-10 a.m.) Consumer Confidential: How to Protect Yourself From Recent Scams. The Upside: Doodle Guy in Doodle Mansion. Peacock’s The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks. Catching Up with Ernie Hudson. Cooking with Cal: Breakfast Wraps.

(10-11 a.m.) TODAY’s Talk: Social Dilemmas. Matt Wright on Wild Croc Territory. Donna Goes to BravoCon. Performance by Betty Who.

Tuesday, October 18

(7-9 a.m.) Iranian American Women Speak Out on Women in Iran Fighting for Rights. How a UCLA Medical Student Is Working to Bring Health Care to Underserved Communities. TODAY Bestsellers: Customer Loved Fall Style with Chassie Post. Phil Rosenthal on Somebody Feed Phil the Book.

(9-10 a.m.) Unprotected: Inside the Child Welfare Crisis with Antonia Hylton. The Sweetest Thing: Shane’s Confectionery. Catching Up with Shaun White. Tune-Up Tuesday: Harvest DIY Décor with Lindsey Peers. TODAY Food: Maya Camille Broussard.

(10-11 a.m.) TODAY’s Talk: The Scoop with Justin Sylvester. Dating Dilemmas with Devyn Simone and Nick Viall. Nathan Turner Helps Re-Do One Family’s Home. Arden Cho on Partner Track. Fall Boot Trends with Chassie Post.

Wednesday, October 19

(7-9 a.m.) Halloween Safety with Vicky Nguyen. Jon Meacham on And There Was Light. Target Deal Days and Shopping List with Adrianna Brach. Noor Murad and Yotam Ottolenghi on Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Extra Good Things.

(9-10 a.m.) Special Announcement by Steve Ballmer. The Sweetest Thing: Hershey’s Reese’s. The Upside: The Property Lovers. Life Lessons: Manifesting with Roxie Nafousi. Start TODAY: Easy Spirit with Denise Austin.

(10-11 a.m.) Guests: Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker on The Return of Tanya Tucker. Iced Coffee Hacks with Alejandra Ramos. Performance by Lauren Spencer Smith.

Thursday, October 20

(7-9 a.m.) Savannah Guthrie Pays Tribute to Hidden Heroes. One on One with Music Legend DJ Khaled. TODAY Food Loves Football: Pittsburgh Steelers v. Miami Dolphins with Curtis Stone.

(9-10 a.m.) Impact Thursday: Westchester Barber Academy Serving Those Who Need a Second Chance. The Sweetest Thing: Brach’s. Shop All Day: Comfy Cozy with Adrianna Brach. Catching Up with Lucas Bravo.

(10-11 a.m.) TODAY Food: Roast Chicken with Burrata and White Wine with Curtis Stone. Bobbie’s Bests with Bobbie Thomas. Knock Knock Surprise. Penn Jillette on Fool Us.

Friday, October 21

(7-9 a.m.) Citi Concert Series: Meghan Trainor. Friday Morning Lights with Centerville High School.

(9-10 a.m.) Buddy Up: Candle Making. Peacock’s New Mini-Series Deadline: Special Report. Superfood Friday: Boards with Joy Bauer. Citi Concert Series: Meghan Trainor.

(10-11 a.m.) TODAY’s Talk: Just the Good News with Joelle. Points of Light with José Andrés. Beauty Lifesavers with Zanna Roberts Rassi. The Weekend Watch List with Naz Perez. Work It Out with Fitness Trainer Ngo Okafor.