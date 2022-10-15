Camila Cabello Scheduled To Appear On October 18 “Drew Barrymore Show”

Fresh off appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Camila Cabello will soon make a daytime television stop.
According to new listings, Camila will appear on the October 18 edition of “The Drew Barrymore Show.” The appearance comes as Camila’s inaugural run as a “The Voice” coach continues.
In addition to an interview, Camila will join Drew to cook a chocolate self-saucing cake
The episode will also feature chef Maneet Chauhan, George Oliphant, and discussions about “The Mean One” and a new trend in dating apps.
As a reminder, all listings are subject to change.
