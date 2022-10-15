in TV News

Camila Cabello Scheduled To Appear On October 18 “Drew Barrymore Show”

“The Voice” coach and Diamond-certified hitmaker will appear on “Drew.”

THE VOICE -- Season: 22 -- Pictured: Camila Cabello -- (Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC)

Fresh off appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Camila Cabello will soon make a daytime television stop.

According to new listings, Camila will appear on the October 18 edition of “The Drew Barrymore Show.” The appearance comes as Camila’s inaugural run as a “The Voice” coach continues.

In addition to an interview, Camila will join Drew to cook a chocolate self-saucing cake

The episode will also feature chef Maneet Chauhan, George Oliphant, and discussions about “The Mean One” and a new trend in dating apps.

As a reminder, all listings are subject to change.

camila cabellothe drew barrymore showthe voice

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. Working from home on really simple and basic online jobs has already increased my monthly income by at least $43K. I actually generated $35K in property gains (de-50) over the past month, which are normally no longer inheritable. To start expanding your internet earnings by comprehending the supplied prospective plan, join our project right away.

    Webpage———>———>———>———>>> https://googlebuzzjoin.pages.dev

    Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Stray Kids’ “MAXIDENT” Dominates US Album Sales Race, Earns #1 On Overall Chart

Kara Del Toro Rocks Zebra Print Bikini, Looks Outstanding In New Instagram Pictures