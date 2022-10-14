in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Return Of The Dream Canteen” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

RHCP’s new album hits #1 on the all-genre chart.

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Album cover | Warner

“Return Of The Dream Canteen,” the second new Red Hot Chili Peppers album of 2022, is attracting solid opening day sales interest.

The album reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart following its release late Thursday/early Friday, and it remains atop the listing as of press time at 9:45AM ET.

Alter Bridge’s “Pawns & Kings” follows at #2, while country breakout Bailey Zimmerman’s “Leave The Light On” EP occupies the #3 position.

Backstreet Boys’ “A Very Backstreet Christmas” appears at #4 on the all-genre listing, and The 1975’s “Being Funny In A Foreign Language” holds the #5 ranking.

