Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Return Of The Dream Canteen” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

“Return Of The Dream Canteen,” the second new Red Hot Chili Peppers album of 2022, is attracting solid opening day sales interest.
The album reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart following its release late Thursday/early Friday, and it remains atop the listing as of press time at 9:45AM ET.
Alter Bridge’s “Pawns & Kings” follows at #2, while country breakout Bailey Zimmerman’s “Leave The Light On” EP occupies the #3 position.
Backstreet Boys’ “A Very Backstreet Christmas” appears at #4 on the all-genre listing, and The 1975’s “Being Funny In A Foreign Language” holds the #5 ranking.
Comments
