NCT 127 Delivers Performance Of “2 Baddies” on “Jennifer Hudson Show” (Early Look)

NCT 127 on 10/11/22 Jennifer Hudson show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Tuesday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” features an eagerly anticipated musical performance.
NCT 127, fresh off the release of new album “2 Baddies,” performs the title track on the broadcast. The in-studio performance comes following the album’s recent debut at #3 on the Billboard 200.
In addition to performing at the taping, NCT 127 connected with Jennifer — and taught the new daytime talk show host some dance moves.
The episode, which also features Kevin McKidd and Ghost Brothers, will air later Tuesday. Check local listings for the start time in your market. For now, enjoy photos of the NCT 127 visit.
