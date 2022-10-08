Stray Kids’ “MAXIDENT” Projected To Win US Album Sales Race, Earn #1 On Overall Chart

Based on its strong early performance, Stray Kids’ “MAXIDENT” is projected to earn #1 on this week’s US album sales and consumption charts.
According to Hits Daily Double, the album should generate 95-110K in total US consumption units during the October 7-13 tracking period. Traditional album sales will comprise a handsome portion of the total, with units from track sales and track streams rounding out the sum.
Barring a mid-week twist, “MAXIDENT” should claim first place for both album sales and total units.
“MAXIDENT” will follow “Ordinary” as the group’s second Billboard 200 number one this year.
Comments
One Ping
