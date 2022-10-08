in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Stray Kids’ “MAXIDENT” Projected To Win US Album Sales Race, Earn #1 On Overall Chart

“MAXIDENT” will be Stray Kids’ second #1 this year.

Stray Kids - MAXIDENT era press photo | JYP Entertainment/Republic

Based on its strong early performance, Stray Kids’ “MAXIDENT” is projected to earn #1 on this week’s US album sales and consumption charts.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album should generate 95-110K in total US consumption units during the October 7-13 tracking period. Traditional album sales will comprise a handsome portion of the total, with units from track sales and track streams rounding out the sum.

Barring a mid-week twist, “MAXIDENT” should claim first place for both album sales and total units.

“MAXIDENT” will follow “Ordinary” as the group’s second Billboard 200 number one this year.

maxidentstray kids

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. Working from home on extremely simple and easy online jobs, I already make an extra $43K or more each month. I actually generated $35K in housing gains last month, which are frequently no longer (ass-89) inheritable. Join this project right away to start raising your online revenue by learning the possible strategy that is being supplied.

    Website———>———>———>———>>> https://dollarcareers20.netlify.app/

    Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Slipknot’s “The End, So Far” Wins US Album Sales Race, Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” Keeps #1 Overall

BLACKPINK’s “Shut Down” Spends 3rd Week At #1 On YouTube Music Videos, Songs Charts; “Pink Venom” Still Big