Stray Kids’ “MAXIDENT” Projected To Win US Album Sales Race, Earn #1 On Overall Chart

Based on its strong early performance, Stray Kids’ “MAXIDENT” is projected to earn #1 on this week’s US album sales and consumption charts.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album should generate 95-110K in total US consumption units during the October 7-13 tracking period. Traditional album sales will comprise a handsome portion of the total, with units from track sales and track streams rounding out the sum.

Barring a mid-week twist, “MAXIDENT” should claim first place for both album sales and total units.

“MAXIDENT” will follow “Ordinary” as the group’s second Billboard 200 number one this year.