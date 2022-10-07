Slipknot’s “The End, So Far” Wins US Album Sales Race, Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” Keeps #1 Overall

Yet another US album race finishes with a split-chart scenario. Slipknot’s new “The End, So Far” claims first place for traditional US album sales, while Bad Bunny’s enduring smash “Un Verano Sin Ti” keeps the throne for total units.

According to Hits Daily Double, the Slipknot album sold 49.8K US copies during the September 30-October 6 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, “The End, So Far” generated 57.9K in total tracking period units.

The album sales figure resoundingly ranks as the week’s best, while the unit figure earns Slipknot’s album #2 on the overall chart.

“Un Verano Sin Ti,” which generated another 83.4K in total US units this week, holds at #1. The album is celebrating a thirteenth non-consecutive week in the pinnacle position.