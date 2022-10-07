in Album Sales, Music News

Slipknot’s “The End, So Far” Wins US Album Sales Race, Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” Keeps #1 Overall

The Bad Bunny album celebrates a thirteenth week at #1.

Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule video screenshot | Rimas

Yet another US album race finishes with a split-chart scenario. Slipknot’s new “The End, So Far” claims first place for traditional US album sales, while Bad Bunny’s enduring smash “Un Verano Sin Ti” keeps the throne for total units.

According to Hits Daily Double, the Slipknot album sold 49.8K US copies during the September 30-October 6 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, “The End, So Far” generated 57.9K in total tracking period units.

The album sales figure resoundingly ranks as the week’s best, while the unit figure earns Slipknot’s album #2 on the overall chart.

“Un Verano Sin Ti,” which generated another 83.4K in total US units this week, holds at #1. The album is celebrating a thirteenth non-consecutive week in the pinnacle position.

bad bunnyslipknotthe end so farun verano sin ti

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

“Tell Me Lies” Star Grace Van Patten Listed For October 12 “Late Late Show With James Corden”