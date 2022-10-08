BLACKPINK’s “Shut Down” Spends 3rd Week At #1 On YouTube Music Videos, Songs Charts; “Pink Venom” Still Big

BLACKPINK’s “Shut Down” retains its lead on the Global YouTube charts.
Credited with 22.4 million views during the September 30-October 6 tracking period, the official music video spends a third week atop the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. “Shut Down” also secures a third week atop the Global YouTube Songs Chart, courtesy of its 47.3 million total views across all eligible uploads.
Previous release “Pink Venom” also continues its impressive performance on both listings, holding at #2 on Songs, while dropping one spot to #3 on Music Videos.
BLACKPINK also holds at #4 on the Global YouTube Artists Chart, while reigning as the chart’s highest-ranking group act.
