“Tell Me Lies” Star Grace Van Patten Listed For October 12 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

In support of Hulu’s buzzy series “Tell Me Lies,” actress Grace Van Patten will appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

She will appear for a discussion on the October 12 edition of “The Late Late Show.”

Eddie Redmayne will also appear as an interview guest on the episode, while Gabriels will take the stage for a musical performance.

A complete look at upcoming “Late Late Show” guests follows:

October 10 – Marlon Wayans, Marc Maron, musical guest Amos Lee

October 11 – Nick Kroll, Florence Welch, musical guest Florence + The Machine

October 12 – Eddie Redmayne, Grace Van Patten, musical guest Gabriels

October 13 – Jamie Lee Curtis, Jason Blum, comedy guest Zach Zimmerman