in TV News

“Tell Me Lies” Star Grace Van Patten Listed For October 12 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

The episode will also feature Eddie Redmayne and Gabriels.

Tell Me Lies -- “Castle on a Cloud” - Episode 107 -- The group goes to Evan’s lake house to celebrate his 21st birthday. Lucy (Grace Van Patten), shown. (Photo by: Josh Stringer/Hulu)

In support of Hulu’s buzzy series “Tell Me Lies,” actress Grace Van Patten will appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

She will appear for a discussion on the October 12 edition of “The Late Late Show.”

Eddie Redmayne will also appear as an interview guest on the episode, while Gabriels will take the stage for a musical performance.

A complete look at upcoming “Late Late Show” guests follows:

October 10 – Marlon Wayans, Marc Maron, musical guest Amos Lee
October 11 – Nick Kroll, Florence Welch, musical guest Florence + The Machine
October 12 – Eddie Redmayne, Grace Van Patten, musical guest Gabriels
October 13 – Jamie Lee Curtis, Jason Blum, comedy guest Zach Zimmerman

cbsgrace van pattenjames cordentell me liesthe late late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Camila Cabello, Lil Baby Scheduled For October 12 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Slipknot’s “The End, So Far” Wins US Album Sales Race, Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” Keeps #1 Overall