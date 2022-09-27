Maggie Lindemann Debuts On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart As “SUCKERPUNCH” Arrives On Top Album Sales

In conjunction with the launch of her debut full-length album, Maggie Lindemann earns a spot on the Billboard Emerging Artists chart.

Lindemann debuts at #19 on this week’s edition of the listing, which ranks up-and-coming or otherwise-developing artists based on song and album activity.

“SUCKERPUNCH,” the aforementioned debut album, contributed handsomely to Lindemann’s Emerging Artists position. The album fared particularly well on the traditional album sales front, earning a #25 position on the Billboard Top Album Sales listing.

The album concurrently launches at #5 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart. Per Billboard, said listing “ranks the most-popular albums of the week by new or developing acts.”