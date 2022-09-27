in Music News

Lil Nas X’s “STAR WALKIN'” Earns Most Added Honor At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

A close adds race lands in favor of “STAR WALKIN’.”

Lil Nas X - Star Walkin video screenshot | Columbia

One of the closest Mediabase radio adds races in recent memory ends in favor of Lil Nas X’s “STAR WALKIN’.”

The League Of Legends Worlds anthem tops this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary add board with pickups from 17 monitored Hot AC stations.

A staggering three songs tie trail by just one add. Lewis Capaldi’s “Forget Me,” Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy,” and Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit.”

To further underscore how close the race was, the fifth-ranked song on this week’s add board trails those three by only one add: Lukas Graham’s “Wish You Were Here (featuring Khalid)” landed at 15 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You” (13 adds, 6th-most), Ingrid Andress’ “Seeing Someone Else” (10 adds, 7th-most, tie), AJR’s “World’s Smallest Violin” (10 adds, 7th-most, tie), Lizzo’s “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” (10 adds, 7th-most, tie), and David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” (8 adds, 10th-most).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

