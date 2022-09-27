Lil Nas X’s “STAR WALKIN'” Earns Most Added Honor At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

One of the closest Mediabase radio adds races in recent memory ends in favor of Lil Nas X’s “STAR WALKIN’.”

The League Of Legends Worlds anthem tops this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary add board with pickups from 17 monitored Hot AC stations.

A staggering three songs tie trail by just one add. Lewis Capaldi’s “Forget Me,” Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy,” and Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit.”

To further underscore how close the race was, the fifth-ranked song on this week’s add board trails those three by only one add: Lukas Graham’s “Wish You Were Here (featuring Khalid)” landed at 15 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You” (13 adds, 6th-most), Ingrid Andress’ “Seeing Someone Else” (10 adds, 7th-most, tie), AJR’s “World’s Smallest Violin” (10 adds, 7th-most, tie), Lizzo’s “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” (10 adds, 7th-most, tie), and David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” (8 adds, 10th-most).