Lil Nas X’s “STAR WALKIN'” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

In addition to topping the Mediabase hot adult contemporary and rhythmic add boards, Lil Nas X’s “STAR WALKIN'” earns the most added honor at pop radio.

The “League Of Legends Worlds” anthem landed at a whopping 144 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

“STAR WALKIN'” was not, however, the only song to receive an impressive showing of support. Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ immensely buzzy “Unholy” had a big week of its own, taking second place on the Mediabase pop add board with 108 pickups.

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” follows in third place with 30 adds, while an add count of 24 slots BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” in fourth.

Credited with 20 new adds, Armani White’s “Billie Eilish” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Sia’s “Unstoppable” (19 adds, 6th-most), Lewis Capaldi’s “Forget Me” (18 adds, 7th-most), The Weeknd’s “Die For You” (17 adds, 8th-most), Ghost’s “Mary On A Cross” (16 adds, 9th-most), JVKE’s “golden hour” (13 adds, 10th-most, tie), and AJR’s “World’s Smallest Violin” (13 adds, 10th-most, tie).