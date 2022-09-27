in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

5 Seconds Of Summer’s “5SOS5” Projected To Win US Album Sales Race, Bad Bunny To Reclaim #1 Overall

“5SOS5” and “Un Verano Sin Ti” will lead this week’s album charts.

5 Seconds of Summer - Press photo by Andy DeLuca, courtesy of Full Coverage/BMG

After ceding its throne to BLACKPINK’s “Born Pink” last week, Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” will retake #1 on this week’s overall US album consumption chart.

The sales-specific chart, however, will say hello to a new #1.

That projected leader will be 5 Seconds Of Summer’s “5SOS5.” According to Hits Daily Double, the new 5SOS album should sell about 31K copies by the end of the September 23-29 tracking period. With no other album guaranteed to even break 20K, “5SOS5” should comfortably win the sales race.

With units and track sales included, “5SOS5” may generate 43K. That should be good for a Top 5 overall bow (Hits presently projected “5SOS5” for #3), but it will not be enough for #1. Bad Bunny’s album is projected to generate 90K units this week.

Morgan Wallen’s enduring “Dangerous: The Double Album” is currently tracking for #2 with 47K.

